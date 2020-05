REFILE-BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler Q1 Adj. EBIT At EUR 52 Mln

(Refiles to remove extraneous words from headline.)

May 5 (Reuters) - FCAU.N:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 20.57 BILLION VERSUS EUR 21.14 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FULLY PREPARED TO RESTART PRODUCTION AS CONDITIONS ALLOW

* NEGATIVE CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AT EUR 2.82 BILLION AT END-MARCH

* THE PANDEMIC HAS HAD, AND CONTINUES TO HAVE, A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS - CEO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 1.69 BILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 158 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FCA AND GROUPE PSA REMAIN COMMITTED TO OUR 50/50 MERGER THAT WILL CREATE A LEADING GLOBAL MOBILITY COMPANY

* GROUP HAS WITHDRAWN ITS FY 2020 GUIDANCE AND WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE WHEN IT IS POSSIBLE TO HAVE BETTER VISIBILITY OF OVERALL IMPACT OF CRISIS

* REMAINS COMMITTED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION WITH GROUPE PSA BY END OF THIS YEAR OR EARLY 2021

* PRODUCTION IN OTHER REGIONS, OTHER THAN CHINA AND ITALY, WILL BE PHASED IN OVER A PERIOD OF TIME AND ALIGNED TO CONSUMER DEMAND

* CONTINUES TO ASSESS ALL FUNDING OPTIONS AND EXPECT TO ACCESS FUNDING AS AND WHEN AVAILABLE ON REASONABLE TERMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)