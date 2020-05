(Corrects company name in headline to ‘Singtel’ from ‘Sintel’)

May 5 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :

* HOOQ DIGITAL MAURITIUS PRESENTS PETITION TO BANKRUPTCY DIVISION TO WIND UP & APPOINT PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATOR

* WINDING UP OF HOOQ M NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS PER SHARE OF SINGTEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)