CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged (May 6)

(Corrects new holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) for gold, silver, and platinum) May 7 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.44 percent on Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs Change GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 34,606,887.9 May 05 34,456,436.3 May 04 150,451.6 0.44% 5,887,971.6 COMEX Gold Trust 13,646,571.9 May 05 13,612,196.1 May 04 34,375.8 0.25% 2,069,319.7 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,849,974.4 May 04 9,847,779.9 May 03 2,194.5 0.02% 256,001.6 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,395,129.1 Apr 30 5,395,129.1 Apr 30 -- -- 417,797.6 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,112,261.0 May 05 2,104,513.0 May 04 7,748.0 0.37% 492,455.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 683,965.0 May 04 683,987.5 Apr 30 -22.5 0.00% 60,289.6 Total 68,266,640.6 68,071,893.2 194,747.4 0.29% 10,368,304.7 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 413,124,111.4 May 05 413,124,111.4 May 04 0.0 0.00% 50,507,400.1 ZKB Physical Silver 88,417,820.0 Apr 30 88,417,820.0 Apr 30 -- -- 5,500,327.8 ETF Securities silver ex-US 79,807,201.6 May 04 79,366,255.7 May 03 440,945.9 0.56% 6,552,544.7 Sprott Physical Silver 71,516,955.0 May 05 71,516,955.0 May 04 0.0 0.00% 11,293,146.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 686,270,377.3 685,829,431.4 440,945.9 0.06% 84,041,541.1 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ABSA - NewPlat ETF 729,162.2 May 04 729,194.3 Apr 30 -32.1 0.00% -290,146.4 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 513,360.2 May 04 513,517.7 May 03 -157.5 -0.03% -71,361.1 ZKB Physical Platinum 365,311.1 Apr 30 365,311.1 Apr 30 -- -- 23,492.8 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,410,932.4 2,411,122.0 -189.6 -0.01% -283,841.8 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 105,592.4 May 04 105,592.4 May 03 0.0 0.00% -7,282.1 ZKB Physical Palladium 82,507.0 Apr 30 82,507.0 Apr 30 -- -- -5,920.3 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,343.6 May 04 26,344.8 Apr 30 -1.2 0.00% -15,523.9 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 509,276.1 509,277.3 -1.2 0.00% 108,375.4 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)