CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged (May 6)

 (Corrects new holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) for gold, silver, and platinum)
    May 7 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.44
percent on Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged
during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                            New Holdings   Date     Prev Holdings   Prev    Abs Change   % chg     YTD Abs
                                                                                                                        Change 
 GOLD                                            (OZ)                    (OZ)                    (OZ)                   (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                  34,606,887.9   May 05    34,456,436.3  May 04    150,451.6     0.44%   5,887,971.6
 COMEX Gold Trust                                 13,646,571.9   May 05    13,612,196.1  May 04     34,375.8     0.25%   2,069,319.7
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                       9,849,974.4   May 04     9,847,779.9  May 03      2,194.5     0.02%     256,001.6
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **              5,395,129.1   Apr 30     5,395,129.1  Apr 30  --           --           417,797.6
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                        2,112,261.0   May 05     2,104,513.0  May 04      7,748.0     0.37%     492,455.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***             1,126,949.0   Sep 26     1,126,949.0  Sep 26  --           --        --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                            844,902.3   Jan 24       844,902.3  Jan 24  --           --            57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                  683,965.0   May 04       683,987.5  Apr 30        -22.5     0.00%      60,289.6
 Total                                            68,266,640.6             68,071,893.2            194,747.4     0.29%  10,368,304.7
 SILVER                                                                                                                             
 iShares Silver Trust                            413,124,111.4   May 05   413,124,111.4  May 04          0.0     0.00%  50,507,400.1
 ZKB Physical Silver                              88,417,820.0   Apr 30    88,417,820.0  Apr 30  --           --         5,500,327.8
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                      79,807,201.6   May 04    79,366,255.7  May 03    440,945.9     0.56%   6,552,544.7
 Sprott Physical Silver                           71,516,955.0   May 05    71,516,955.0  May 04          0.0     0.00%  11,293,146.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                      22,908,298.3   Mar 20    22,908,298.3  Mar 20  --           --          -307,868.5
 GAM Physical Silver                              10,495,991.0   Sep 26    10,495,991.0  Sep 26  --           --        --
 Total                                           686,270,377.3            685,829,431.4            440,945.9     0.06%  84,041,541.1
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                           
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                       738,343.9   Mar 20       738,343.9  Mar 20  --           --           -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                  729,162.2   May 04       729,194.3  Apr 30        -32.1     0.00%    -290,146.4
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                       513,360.2   May 04       513,517.7  May 03       -157.5    -0.03%     -71,361.1
 ZKB Physical Platinum                               365,311.1   Apr 30       365,311.1  Apr 30  --           --            23,492.8
 GAM Physical Platinum                                64,755.0   Sep 26        64,755.0  Sep 26  --           --        --
 Total                                             2,410,932.4              2,411,122.0               -189.6    -0.01%    -283,841.8
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                          
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #              142,113.5   Mar 25       142,113.5  Mar 25  --           --        --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                      129,466.6   Mar 20       129,466.6  Mar 20  --           --           -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                      105,592.4   May 04       105,592.4  May 03          0.0     0.00%      -7,282.1
 ZKB Physical Palladium                               82,507.0   Apr 30        82,507.0  Apr 30  --           --            -5,920.3
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****         26,343.6   May 04        26,344.8  Apr 30         -1.2     0.00%     -15,523.9
 GAM Physical Palladium                               23,253.0   Sep 26        23,253.0  Sep 26  --           --        --
 Total                                               509,276.1                509,277.3                 -1.2     0.00%     108,375.4
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that
are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
