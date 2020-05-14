CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise (May 13)

(Corrects new holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) for gold, silver and platinum) May 14 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.24 percent on Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.66 percent during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs Change GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 34,840,822.8 May 12 34,757,337.0 May 11 83,485.8 0.24% 6,121,906.5 COMEX Gold Trust 13,793,621.4 May 12 13,793,621.4 May 11 0.0 0.00% 2,216,369.2 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,874,532.8 May 7 9,874,532.8 May 7 -- -- 280,560.0 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,393,059.9 May 8 5,395,129.1 Apr 30 -2,069.2 -0.04% 415,728.4 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,137,673.0 May 12 2,135,673.0 May 11 2,000.0 0.09% 517,867.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 686,761.8 May 11 686,761.8 May 8 0.0 0.00% 63,086.4 Total 68,698,323.0 68,614,906.4 83,416.6 0.12% 10,799,987.1 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 423,658,471.8 May 12 420,861,829.8 May 11 2,796,642.0 0.66% 61,041,760.5 ZKB Physical Silver 88,948,596.7 May 8 88,417,820.0 Apr 30 530,776.7 0.60% 6,031,104.5 ETF Securities silver ex-US 79,306,331.8 May 7 79,306,331.8 May 7 -- -- 6,051,674.9 Sprott Physical Silver 73,267,032.0 May 12 73,017,032.0 May 11 250,000.0 0.34% 13,043,223.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 698,584,721.6 695,007,302.9 3,577,418.7 0.51% 96,355,885.4 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ABSA - NewPlat ETF 723,297.2 May 11 723,297.2 May 8 0.0 0.00% -296,011.4 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 514,808.9 May 7 514,808.9 May 7 -- -- -69,912.4 ZKB Physical Platinum 365,150.4 May 8 365,311.1 Apr 30 -160.7 -0.04% 23,332.1 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,406,355.4 2,406,516.1 -160.7 -0.01% -288,418.8 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 105,794.5 May 7 105,794.5 May 7 -- -- -7,080.0 ZKB Physical Palladium 82,474.9 May 8 82,507.0 Apr 30 -32.1 -0.04% -5,952.4 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,342.5 May 11 26,342.5 May 8 0.0 0.00% -15,525.0 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 509,445.0 509,477.1 -32.1 -0.01% 108,544.3 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)