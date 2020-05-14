Funds News
May 14, 2020 / 9:57 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise (May 13)

 (Corrects new holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) for gold, silver and platinum)
    May 14 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.24
percent on Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.66 percent during
the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                               New Holdings    Date     Prev Holdings  Prev     Abs Change   % chg    YTD Abs
                                                                                                                           Change
 GOLD                                                         (OZ)                    (OZ)                  (OZ)                   (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                      34,840,822.8  May 12    34,757,337.0  May 11      83,485.8    0.24%   6,121,906.5
 COMEX Gold Trust                                     13,793,621.4  May 12    13,793,621.4  May 11           0.0    0.00%   2,216,369.2
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                           9,874,532.8   May 7     9,874,532.8   May 7            --       --     280,560.0
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                  5,393,059.9   May 8     5,395,129.1  Apr 30      -2,069.2   -0.04%     415,728.4
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                            2,137,673.0  May 12     2,135,673.0  May 11       2,000.0    0.09%     517,867.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***                 1,126,949.0  Sep 26     1,126,949.0  Sep 26            --       --            --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                844,902.3  Jan 24       844,902.3  Jan 24            --       --      57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                      686,761.8  May 11       686,761.8   May 8           0.0    0.00%      63,086.4
 Total                                                68,698,323.0            68,614,906.4              83,416.6    0.12%  10,799,987.1
 SILVER                                                                                                                                
 iShares Silver Trust                                423,658,471.8  May 12   420,861,829.8  May 11   2,796,642.0    0.66%  61,041,760.5
 ZKB Physical Silver                                  88,948,596.7   May 8    88,417,820.0  Apr 30     530,776.7    0.60%   6,031,104.5
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                          79,306,331.8   May 7    79,306,331.8   May 7            --       --   6,051,674.9
 Sprott Physical Silver                               73,267,032.0  May 12    73,017,032.0  May 11     250,000.0    0.34%  13,043,223.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                          22,908,298.3  Mar 20    22,908,298.3  Mar 20            --       --    -307,868.5
 GAM Physical Silver                                  10,495,991.0  Sep 26    10,495,991.0  Sep 26            --       --            --
 Total                                               698,584,721.6           695,007,302.9           3,577,418.7    0.51%  96,355,885.4
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                              
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                           738,343.9  Mar 20       738,343.9  Mar 20            --       --     -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                      723,297.2  May 11       723,297.2   May 8           0.0    0.00%    -296,011.4
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                           514,808.9   May 7       514,808.9   May 7            --       --     -69,912.4
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                   365,150.4   May 8       365,311.1  Apr 30        -160.7   -0.04%      23,332.1
 GAM Physical Platinum                                    64,755.0  Sep 26        64,755.0  Sep 26            --       --            --
 Total                                                 2,406,355.4             2,406,516.1                -160.7   -0.01%    -288,418.8
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                             
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                  142,113.5  Mar 25       142,113.5  Mar 25            --       --            --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                          129,466.6  Mar 20       129,466.6  Mar 20            --       --     -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                          105,794.5   May 7       105,794.5   May 7            --       --      -7,080.0
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                   82,474.9   May 8        82,507.0  Apr 30         -32.1   -0.04%      -5,952.4
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****             26,342.5  May 11        26,342.5   May 8           0.0    0.00%     -15,525.0
 GAM Physical Palladium                                   23,253.0  Sep 26        23,253.0  Sep 26            --       --            --
 Total                                                   509,445.0               509,477.1                 -32.1   -0.01%     108,544.3
 
    
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that
are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled
to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
