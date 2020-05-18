Funds News
CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged (May 15)

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-US funds for gold, silver, platinum and palladium, and total figures in table)
    May 15 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1.15
percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged
during the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given
commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                             New Holdings   Date     Prev Holdings  Prev     Abs Change  % chg    YTD Abs
                                                                                                                       Change
 GOLD                                                      (OZ)                    (OZ)                 (OZ)                    (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                   35,517,792.8  May 14    35,113,492.7  May 13    404,300.1    1.15%    6,798,876.5
 COMEX Gold Trust                                  13,864,278.4  May 14    13,814,627.6  May 13     49,650.8    0.36%    2,287,026.2
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                        9,896,261.5  May 11     9,896,261.5  May 11           --       --      302,288.7
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **               5,393,059.9   May 8     5,393,059.9   May 8           --       --      415,728.4
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                         2,189,841.0  May 14     2,160,824.0  May 13     29,017.0    1.34%      570,035.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                             844,902.3  Jan 24       844,902.3  Jan 24           --       --       57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                   683,914.3  May 13       683,919.9  May 12         -5.6    0.00%       60,238.9
 Total                                             68,390,050.2            67,907,087.9            482,962.3    0.71%   10,491,714.3
 SILVER                                                                                                                             
 iShares Silver Trust                             423,658,471.8  May 14   423,658,471.8  May 13          0.0    0.00%   61,041,760.5
 ZKB Physical Silver                               88,948,596.7   May 8    88,948,596.7   May 8           --       --    6,031,104.5
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                       79,513,572.9  May 12    79,513,572.9  May 12           --       --    6,258,916.0
 Sprott Physical Silver                            73,484,914.0  May 14    73,267,580.0  May 13    217,334.0    0.30%   13,261,105.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                       22,908,298.3  Mar 20    22,908,298.3  Mar 20           --       --     -307,868.5
 Total                                            688,513,853.7           688,296,519.7            217,334.0    0.03%   86,285,017.5
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                           
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                        738,343.9  Mar 20       738,343.9  Mar 20           --       --      -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                   700,898.7  May 13       713,544.1  May 12    -12,645.4   -1.77%     -318,409.9
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                        505,170.9  May 12       505,170.9  May 12           --       --      -79,550.4
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                365,150.4   May 8       365,150.4   May 8           --       --       23,332.1
 Total                                              2,309,563.9             2,322,209.3            -12,645.4   -0.54%     -385,210.3
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                          
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #               142,113.5  Mar 25       142,113.5  Mar 25           --       --             --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                       129,466.6  Mar 20       129,466.6  Mar 20           --       --      -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                       105,546.2  May 12       105,546.2  May 12           --       --       -7,328.3
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                82,474.9   May 8        82,474.9   May 8           --       --       -5,952.4
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****          26,341.0  May 13        26,341.3  May 12         -0.3    0.00%      -15,526.5
 Total                                                485,942.2               485,942.5                 -0.3    0.00%       85,041.5
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that
are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
