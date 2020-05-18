CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged (May 15)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-US funds for gold, silver, platinum and palladium, and total figures in table) May 15 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1.15 percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs Change GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 35,517,792.8 May 14 35,113,492.7 May 13 404,300.1 1.15% 6,798,876.5 COMEX Gold Trust 13,864,278.4 May 14 13,814,627.6 May 13 49,650.8 0.36% 2,287,026.2 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,896,261.5 May 11 9,896,261.5 May 11 -- -- 302,288.7 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,393,059.9 May 8 5,393,059.9 May 8 -- -- 415,728.4 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,189,841.0 May 14 2,160,824.0 May 13 29,017.0 1.34% 570,035.0 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 683,914.3 May 13 683,919.9 May 12 -5.6 0.00% 60,238.9 Total 68,390,050.2 67,907,087.9 482,962.3 0.71% 10,491,714.3 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 423,658,471.8 May 14 423,658,471.8 May 13 0.0 0.00% 61,041,760.5 ZKB Physical Silver 88,948,596.7 May 8 88,948,596.7 May 8 -- -- 6,031,104.5 ETF Securities silver ex-US 79,513,572.9 May 12 79,513,572.9 May 12 -- -- 6,258,916.0 Sprott Physical Silver 73,484,914.0 May 14 73,267,580.0 May 13 217,334.0 0.30% 13,261,105.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 Total 688,513,853.7 688,296,519.7 217,334.0 0.03% 86,285,017.5 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ABSA - NewPlat ETF 700,898.7 May 13 713,544.1 May 12 -12,645.4 -1.77% -318,409.9 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 505,170.9 May 12 505,170.9 May 12 -- -- -79,550.4 ZKB Physical Platinum 365,150.4 May 8 365,150.4 May 8 -- -- 23,332.1 Total 2,309,563.9 2,322,209.3 -12,645.4 -0.54% -385,210.3 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 105,546.2 May 12 105,546.2 May 12 -- -- -7,328.3 ZKB Physical Palladium 82,474.9 May 8 82,474.9 May 8 -- -- -5,952.4 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,341.0 May 13 26,341.3 May 12 -0.3 0.00% -15,526.5 Total 485,942.2 485,942.5 -0.3 0.00% 85,041.5 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)