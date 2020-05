REFILE-BRIEF-Compass Says Intends To Raise Gross Proceeds Of About 2 Bln Stg

(Refiles to add currency in headline)

May 19 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc:

* PROPOSED PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* GROUP PLC - LAUNCH ANNOUNCEMENT

* INTENTION TO RAISE NEW EQUITY

* TO RAISE NEW EQUITY TO REDUCE LEVERAGE, ENHANCE LIQUIDITY AND STRENGTHEN ITS POSITION

* NON-PRE-EMPTIVE PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES ( “PLACING SHARES”) OF 11 1/20 PENCE EACH IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* INTENDS TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £2.0BN THROUGH PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION AND RETAIL OFFER.

* DIRECTORS AND MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM INTEND TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT PLACING PRICE AND TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY £1.1M IN TOTAL

* PROCEEDS OF PLACING WILL BE USED TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY POSITION, REDUCING LEVERAGE

* COMPANY INTENDS TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £2.0BN

* PLACING WILL BE CONDUCTED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS