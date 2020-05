BRIEF-Medicrea Q1 EBITDA Up At 1.1 Million Euros, Sees US Sales Recovery In May

May 20 (Reuters) - MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 3.7 MLN VS LOSS EUR 3.6 MLN YR AGO

* END-Q1 CASH POSITION EUR 10 MLN, COMPANY EXPECTS EUR 13 MLN AVAILABLE CASH FOR JUNE 30, 2020

* END-Q1 COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT EUR 1.9 MLN VS EUR 1.4 MLN YR AGO

* IN APRIL, ALTHOUGH SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS MONTHS, GROUP GENERATED SALES EUR 0.8 MLN (25% OF STANDARD-SETTING ACTIVITY)

* IN MAY, FOLLOWING REOPENING OF OPERATING THEATERS IN US AND RESUMPTION OF NON-URGENT SURGICAL OPERATIONS, SALES SHOULD CLEARLY RECOVER (CLOSE TO 50% OF STANDARD-SETTING ACTIVITY)

* THE RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITY IS CURRENTLY MAINLY FOCUSED ON THE UNITED STATES - CEO

* THE EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER IN JUNE WILL PROVIDE IMPORTANT INSIGHTS INTO THE FURTHER RECOVERY FROM ACTIVITY DURING H2 2020 - CEO

