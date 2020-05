May 20 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THE REDUCTION OF 2019 DIVIDEND

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXCEPTIONALLY RECOMMENDED REDUCING DIVIDEND TO EUR 0.19 PER SHARE

* DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON JULY 16, 2020

* REMAINDER OF ORIGINALLY PLANNED TOTAL PAYOUT WILL BE USED TO SUPPORT SOLIDARITY ACTIONS

