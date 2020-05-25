Funds News
CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold unchanged, iShares Silver rise (May 22)

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-US funds for gold, silver, platinum, and total figures in table)
    May 22 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, remained unchanged on Thursday from Wednesday, while the
largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 1.76 percent during the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from
counterparty risk.

 Name                             New Holdings                  Date     Prev Holdings                       Prev     Abs Change                % chg    YTD Abs
 GOLD                             (OZ)                                   (OZ)                                         (OZ)                               Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                  35,762,253.3   May 21                        35,762,253.3   May 20                       0.0    0.00%                7,043,337.0
 COMEX Gold Trust                                 14,050,466.0   May 21                        14,040,918.2   May 20                   9,547.8    0.07%                2,473,213.8
                                                                                                                                                         
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                       9,959,480.1   May 19                         9,932,815.2   May 18                  26,664.9    0.27%                  365,507.3
                                                                                                                                                         
 ZKB Physical Gold                                 5,409,662.5   May 15                         5,409,662.5   May 15                        --       --                  432,331.0
                 **                                                                                                                                      
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                        2,213,226.0   May 21                         2,207,226.0   May 20                   6,000.0    0.27%                  593,420.0
                                                                                                                                                         
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                            844,902.3   Jan 24                           844,902.3   Jan 24                        --       --                   57,520.6
                                                                                                                                                         
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                  701,728.7   May 20                           682,940.9   May 19                  18,787.8    2.75%                   78,053.3
                                                                                                                                                         
 Total                                            68,941,718.9                                 68,880,718.4                           61,000.5    0.09%               11,043,383.0
 SILVER                                                                                                                                                                           
 iShares Silver Trust                            457,681,983.8   May 21                       449,758,929.8   May 20               7,923,054.0    1.76%               95,065,272.5
                                                                                                                                                         
 ZKB Physical Silver                              90,149,748.6   May 15                        90,149,748.6   May 15                        --       --                7,232,256.4
                                                                                                                                                         
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                      79,248,377.0   May 19                        77,600,346.5   May 18               1,648,030.5    2.12%                5,993,720.1
                                                                                                                                                         
 Sprott Physical Silver                           75,847,720.0   May 21                        75,847,720.0   May 20                       0.0    0.00%               15,623,911.0
                                                                                                                                                         
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                      22,908,298.3   Mar 20                        22,908,298.3   Mar 20                        --       --                 -307,868.5
                                                                                                                                                         
 Total                                           725,836,127.7                                716,265,043.2                        9,571,084.5    1.34%              123,607,291.5
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                                                         
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                      738,343.90   Mar 20                           738,343.9   Mar 20                        --       --                 -10,582.10
                                                                                                                                                         
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                  701,816.9   May 20                           701,824.6   May 19                      -7.7    0.00%                -317,491.70
                                                                                                                                                         
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                       496,112.8   May 19                           493,943.2   May 18                   2,169.6    0.44%                 -88,608.50
                                                                                                                                                         
 ZKB Physical Platinum                               366,655.4   May 15                           366,655.4   May 15                        --       --                   24,837.1
                                                                                                                                                         
 Total                                             2,302,929.0                                  2,300,767.1                            2,161.9    0.09%                 -391,845.2
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                                                        
 InvestPalladium ETF                                 142,113.5   Mar 25                           142,113.5   Mar 25                        --       --                         --
                  #                                                                                                                                      
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                      129,466.6   Mar 20                           129,466.6   Mar 20                        --       --                  -28,264.8
                                                                                                                                                         
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                      105,867.6   May 19                           105,867.6   May 18                       0.0    0.00%                   -7,006.9
                                                                                                                                                         
 ZKB Physical Palladium                               83,076.4   May 15                            83,076.4   May 15                        --       --                   -5,350.9
                                                                                                                                                         
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                              26,339.0   May 20                            26,339.3   May 19                      -0.3    0.00%                  -15,528.5
                 ****                                                                                                                                    
 Total                                               486,863.1                                    486,863.4                               -0.3    0.00%                   85,962.4
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of
the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))


