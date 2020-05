CORRECTED-BRIEF-JDE Peet's Sets IPO Indicative Price Range Of EUR 30.00-32.25/shr

(Corrects price range in headline.)

May 26 (Reuters) - JDE PEET’S BV:

* JDE PEET’S ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE PRICE RANGE, PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS AND START OF OFFER PERIOD OF PLANNED IPO

* THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING IN ANY JURISDICTION

* SAYS INDICATIVE PRICE RANGE FOR OFFER IS SET BETWEEN EUR 30.00 AND EUR 32.25 (INCLUSIVE) PER OFFER SHARE

* SAYS OFFER PRICE IMPLIES A MARKET CAPITALISATION OF EUR 14.9BLN TO EUR 16.0 BILLION1.

* SAYS UP TO 25.8 MILLION EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE OFFERED BY ACORN HOLDINGS AND UP TO 25.8 MILLION BY MONDELEZ COFFEE HOLDCO

* SAYS VARIOUS FUNDS AGREED TO PURCHASE OFFER SHARES IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF EUR 761 MILLION AT FINAL OFFER PRICE ON SETTLEMENT DATE AS PART OF OFFER

* SAYS OFFER WILL INCLUDE AN OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 15% OF OFFER SHARES

* SAYS LISTING AND TRADING ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON OR AROUND WEDNESDAY, 3 JUNE 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2ywC0zN Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)