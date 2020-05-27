CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings data for SPDR Gold, iShares Silver not reported (May 26)

Funds News
 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-US funds for gold, silver, platinum, palladium and total figures in table)
    May 26 (Reuters) - Holdings data for both the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust
, and the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, were not reported on the respective
websites.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given
commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                          New Holdings    Date       Prev Holdings   Prev       Abs Change     % chg     YTD Abs
 GOLD                          (OZ)                       (OZ)                       (OZ)                     Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                 35,903,275.9     May 22    35,903,275.9     May 22             --        --     7,184,359.6
                                                                                                              
 COMEX Gold Trust                14,064,787.6     May 22    14,064,787.6     May 22             --        --     2,487,535.4
                                                                                                              
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)      9,976,279.4     May 21     9,976,279.4     May 21             --        --       382,306.6
                                                                                                              
 ZKB Physical Gold                5,445,316.1     May 22     5,409,662.5     May 15       35,653.6     0.66%       467,984.6
                 **                                                                                           
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust       2,219,226.0     May 22     2,219,226.0     May 22             --        --       599,420.0
                                                                                                              
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold           844,902.3     Jan 24       844,902.3     Jan 24             --        --        57,520.6
                                                                                                              
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                 707,355.1     May 22       705,481.6     May 21        1,873.5     0.27%        83,679.7
                                                                                                              
 Total                           69,161,142.4               69,123,615.3                  37,527.1     0.05%    11,262,806.5
 SILVER                                                                                                                     
 iShares Silver Trust           455,817,767.8     May 22   455,817,767.8     May 22             --        --    93,201,056.5
                                                                                                              
 ZKB Physical Silver             91,487,476.9     May 22    90,149,748.6     May 15    1,337,728.3     1.48%     8,569,984.7
                                                                                                              
 ETF Securities silver ex-US     81,485,061.0     May 21    81,485,061.0     May 21             --        --     8,230,404.1
                                                                                                              
 Sprott Physical Silver          75,848,556.0     May 22    75,848,556.0     May 22             --        --    15,624,747.0
                                                                                                              
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares     22,908,298.3     Mar 20    22,908,298.3     Mar 20             --        --      -307,868.5
                                                                                                              
 Total                          727,547,160.0              726,209,431.7               1,337,728.3     0.18%   125,318,323.8
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                   
 ETFS Physical Platinum             738,343.9     Mar 20       738,343.9     Mar 20             --        --       -10,582.1
 Shares                                                                                                       
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                 697,913.4     May 22       701,809.2     May 21       -3,895.8    -0.56%      -321,395.2
                                                                                                              
 ETF Securities platinum            530,553.9     May 21       530,553.9     May 21             --        --       -54,167.4
 ex-US                                                                                                        
 ZKB Physical Platinum              371,170.3     May 22       366,655.4     May 15        4,514.9     1.23%        29,352.0
                                                                                                              
 Total                            2,337,981.5                2,337,362.4                     619.1     0.03%      -356,792.7
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                  
 InvestPalladium ETF                142,113.5     Mar 25       142,113.5     Mar 25             --        --              --
                  #                                                                                           
 ETFS Physical Palladium            129,466.6     Mar 20       129,466.6     Mar 20             --        --       -28,264.8
 Shares                                                                                                       
 ETF Securities palladium           106,903.3     May 21       106,903.3     May 21             --        --        -5,971.2
 ex-US                                                                                                        
 ZKB Physical Palladium              83,076.4     May 22        83,076.4     May 15              0     0.00%        -5,350.9
                                                                                                              
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF             26,338.4     May 22        26,338.7     May 21           -0.3     0.00%       -15,529.1
                 ****                                                                                         
 Total                              487,898.2                  487,898.5                      -0.3     0.00%        86,997.5
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or
those that are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are
entitled to physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors
in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South
African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24,
2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
