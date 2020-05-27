CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings data for SPDR Gold, iShares Silver not reported (May 26)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-US funds for gold, silver, platinum, palladium and total figures in table) May 26 (Reuters) - Holdings data for both the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust , and the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, were not reported on the respective websites. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 35,903,275.9 May 22 35,903,275.9 May 22 -- -- 7,184,359.6 COMEX Gold Trust 14,064,787.6 May 22 14,064,787.6 May 22 -- -- 2,487,535.4 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,976,279.4 May 21 9,976,279.4 May 21 -- -- 382,306.6 ZKB Physical Gold 5,445,316.1 May 22 5,409,662.5 May 15 35,653.6 0.66% 467,984.6 ** Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,219,226.0 May 22 2,219,226.0 May 22 -- -- 599,420.0 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 707,355.1 May 22 705,481.6 May 21 1,873.5 0.27% 83,679.7 Total 69,161,142.4 69,123,615.3 37,527.1 0.05% 11,262,806.5 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 455,817,767.8 May 22 455,817,767.8 May 22 -- -- 93,201,056.5 ZKB Physical Silver 91,487,476.9 May 22 90,149,748.6 May 15 1,337,728.3 1.48% 8,569,984.7 ETF Securities silver ex-US 81,485,061.0 May 21 81,485,061.0 May 21 -- -- 8,230,404.1 Sprott Physical Silver 75,848,556.0 May 22 75,848,556.0 May 22 -- -- 15,624,747.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 Total 727,547,160.0 726,209,431.7 1,337,728.3 0.18% 125,318,323.8 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 Shares ABSA - NewPlat ETF 697,913.4 May 22 701,809.2 May 21 -3,895.8 -0.56% -321,395.2 ETF Securities platinum 530,553.9 May 21 530,553.9 May 21 -- -- -54,167.4 ex-US ZKB Physical Platinum 371,170.3 May 22 366,655.4 May 15 4,514.9 1.23% 29,352.0 Total 2,337,981.5 2,337,362.4 619.1 0.03% -356,792.7 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- # ETFS Physical Palladium 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 Shares ETF Securities palladium 106,903.3 May 21 106,903.3 May 21 -- -- -5,971.2 ex-US ZKB Physical Palladium 83,076.4 May 22 83,076.4 May 15 0 0.00% -5,350.9 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF 26,338.4 May 22 26,338.7 May 21 -0.3 0.00% -15,529.1 **** Total 487,898.2 487,898.5 -0.3 0.00% 86,997.5 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)