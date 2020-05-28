CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver unchanged (May 27)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-U.S. funds for gold, silver, platinum and total figures in table) May 27 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust and the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, have remained unchanged on Tuesday from Friday. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs % chg YTD Abs Change Change GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 35,903,275.9 May 26 35,903,275.9 May 22 0 0.00% 7,184,359.6 COMEX Gold Trust 14,074,335.3 May 26 14,064,787.6 May 22 9,547.7 0.07% 2,497,083.1 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,977,889.5 May 21 9,977,889.5 May 21 -- -- 383,916.7 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,445,316.1 May 22 5,445,316.1 May 22 -- -- 467,984.6 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,225,320.0 May 26 2,219,226.0 May 22 6,094.0 0.27% 605,514.0 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 707,337.6 May 25 707,355.1 May 22 -17.5 0.00% 83,662.2 Total 69,178,376.7 69,162,752.5 15,624.2 0.02% 11,280,040.8 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 455,817,767.8 May 26 455,817,767.8 May 22 0 0.00% 93,201,056.5 ZKB Physical Silver 91,487,476.9 May 22 91,487,476.9 May 22 -- -- 8,569,984.7 ETF Securities silver ex-US 81,448,712.4 May 22 81,485,061.0 May 21 -36,348.6 -0.04% 8,194,055.5 Sprott Physical Silver 75,848,556.0 May 26 75,848,556.0 May 22 0 0.00% 15,624,747.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 Total 727,510,811.4 727,547,160.0 -36,348.6 0.00% 125,281,975.2 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ABSA - NewPlat ETF 697,890.4 May 25 697,913.4 May 22 -23 0.00% -321,418.2 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 535,590.2 May 22 530,553.9 May 21 5,036.3 0.95% -49,131.1 ZKB Physical Platinum 371,170.3 May 22 371,170.3 May 22 -- -- 29,352.0 Total 2,342,994.8 2,337,981.5 5,013.3 0.21% -351,779.4 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 106,903.3 May 22 106,903.3 May 21 0 0.00% -5,971.2 ZKB Physical Palladium 83,076.4 May 22 83,076.4 May 22 -- -- -5,350.9 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,337.5 May 25 26,338.4 May 22 -0.9 0.00% -15,530.0 Total 487,897.3 487,898.2 -0.9 0.00% 86,996.6 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)