May 28, 2020 / 10:43 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver unchanged (May 27)

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-U.S. funds for gold, silver, platinum and total figures in table)
    May 27 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust and the
largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, have remained unchanged on Tuesday from Friday.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                             New Holdings   Date     Prev Holdings   Prev     Abs        % chg   YTD Abs
                                                                                                   Change             Change 
 GOLD                                                      (OZ)                     (OZ)                (OZ)                   (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                   35,903,275.9   May 26    35,903,275.9   May 22          0   0.00%    7,184,359.6
 COMEX Gold Trust                                  14,074,335.3   May 26    14,064,787.6   May 22    9,547.7   0.07%    2,497,083.1
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                        9,977,889.5   May 21     9,977,889.5   May 21         --      --      383,916.7
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **               5,445,316.1   May 22     5,445,316.1   May 22         --      --      467,984.6
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                         2,225,320.0   May 26     2,219,226.0   May 22    6,094.0   0.27%      605,514.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                             844,902.3   Jan 24       844,902.3   Jan 24         --      --       57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                   707,337.6   May 25       707,355.1   May 22      -17.5   0.00%       83,662.2
 Total                                             69,178,376.7             69,162,752.5            15,624.2   0.02%   11,280,040.8
 SILVER                                                                                                                            
 iShares Silver Trust                             455,817,767.8   May 26   455,817,767.8   May 22          0   0.00%   93,201,056.5
 ZKB Physical Silver                               91,487,476.9   May 22    91,487,476.9   May 22         --      --    8,569,984.7
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                       81,448,712.4   May 22    81,485,061.0   May 21  -36,348.6  -0.04%    8,194,055.5
 Sprott Physical Silver                            75,848,556.0   May 26    75,848,556.0   May 22          0   0.00%   15,624,747.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                       22,908,298.3   Mar 20    22,908,298.3   Mar 20         --      --     -307,868.5
 Total                                            727,510,811.4            727,547,160.0           -36,348.6   0.00%  125,281,975.2
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                          
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                        738,343.9   Mar 20       738,343.9   Mar 20         --      --      -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                   697,890.4   May 25       697,913.4   May 22        -23   0.00%     -321,418.2
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                        535,590.2   May 22       530,553.9   May 21    5,036.3   0.95%      -49,131.1
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                371,170.3   May 22       371,170.3   May 22         --      --       29,352.0
 Total                                              2,342,994.8              2,337,981.5             5,013.3   0.21%     -351,779.4
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                         
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #               142,113.5   Mar 25       142,113.5   Mar 25         --      --             --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                       129,466.6   Mar 20       129,466.6   Mar 20         --      --      -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                       106,903.3   May 22       106,903.3   May 21          0   0.00%       -5,971.2
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                83,076.4   May 22        83,076.4   May 22         --      --       -5,350.9
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****          26,337.5   May 25        26,338.4   May 22       -0.9   0.00%      -15,530.0
 Total                                                487,897.3                487,898.2                -0.9   0.00%       86,996.6
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those
that are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled
to physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in
that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
