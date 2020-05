CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere Q1 Net Loss Grows To 97.1 Mln Euros YoY (May 28)

(Corrects headline to remove extraneous word “EBITDA”)

May 29 (Reuters) - Codere SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 97.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 8.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 278.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 354.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 39.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 76.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA 47.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 80.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* AS OF THIS WEEK, CO’S LIQUIDITY AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY 121 MILLION EUROS

* IT HAS LAUNCHED FORMAL PROCESS WITH FINANCIAL ADVISORS, TO RAISE AN INCREMENTAL 105 MILLION EURO SENIOR DEBT

* SEES SPAIN’S RACETRACK REOPENING PROCESS TO HAPPEN PROGRESSIVELY DURING JUNE AND JULY

* EXPECTS TO PROGRESSIVELY RETURN TO PRIOR REVENUE RUN RATE IN MID 2021

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 75% OF PRIOR REVENUE RUN RATE BY YEAR END