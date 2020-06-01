CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise (May 29)

Funds News
 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-US funds for gold, silver, platinum, palladium and total figures in table)
    May 29 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.05 percent on
Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 1.02 percent during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a
product they say is free from counterparty risk.


 Name                                            New Holdings     Date             Prev Holdings  Prev      Abs Change    % chg     YTD Abs
                                                 (OZ)                              (OZ)                     (OZ)                    Change (OZ)
 GOLD                                                                                                                               
 SPDR Gold Trust                                    35,997,285.1           May 28   35,978,483.3    May 27      18,801.8     0.05%    7,278,368.8
 COMEX Gold Trust                                   14,145,940.0           May 28   14,083,882.6    May 27      62,057.4     0.44%    2,568,687.8
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                         9,865,875.5           May 26    9,865,875.5    May 26  --            --            271,902.7
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                5,445,316.1           May 22    5,445,316.1    May 22  --            --            467,984.6
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                          2,227,305.0           May 28    2,225,320.0    May 27       1,985.0     0.09%      607,499.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                              844,902.3           Jan 24      844,902.3    Jan 24  --            --             57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                    707,337.6           May 25      707,337.6    May 25  --            --             83,662.2
 Total                                              69,233,961.6                    69,151,117.4                82,844.2     0.12%   11,335,625.7
 SILVER                                                                                                                                          
 iShares Silver Trust                              460,477,927.8           May 28  455,817,767.8    May 27   4,660,160.0     1.02%   97,861,216.5
 ZKB Physical Silver                                91,487,476.9           May 22   91,487,476.9    May 22  --            --          8,569,984.7
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                        81,761,289.1           May 26   81,761,289.1    May 26  --            --          8,506,632.2
 Sprott Physical Silver                             75,848,510.0           May 28   75,848,510.0    May 27             0     0.00%   15,624,701.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                        22,908,298.3           Mar 20   22,908,298.3    Mar 20  --            --           -307,868.5
 Total                                             732,483,502.1                   727,823,342.1             4,660,160.0     0.64%  130,254,665.9
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                        
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                         738,343.9           Mar 20      738,343.9    Mar 20  --            --            -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                    697,890.4           May 25      697,890.4    May 25  --            --           -321,418.2
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                         534,814.4           May 26      534,814.4    May 26  --            --            -49,906.9
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                 371,170.3           May 22      371,170.3    May 22  --            --             29,352.0
 Total                                               2,342,219.0                     2,342,219.0                       0     0.00%     -352,555.2
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                       
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                142,113.5           Mar 25      142,113.5    Mar 25  --            --        --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                        129,466.6           Mar 20      129,466.6    Mar 20  --            --            -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                        107,317.1           May 26      107,317.1    May 26  --            --             -5,557.4
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                 83,076.4           May 22       83,076.4    May 22  --            --             -5,350.9
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****           26,337.5           May 25       26,337.5    May 25  --            --            -15,530.0
 Total                                                 488,311.1                       488,311.1                       0     0.00%       87,410.4
 


The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly
available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical
delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical
delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
