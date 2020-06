(Corrects source.)

June 1 (Reuters) - Prysmian SpA:

* LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS ASKED INTERMEDIARY TO BUY COMPANY SHARES ON MARKET FOR ABOUT EUR 1.5 MILLION

* SUM CORRESPONDS TO ABOUT 50% OF NET INCENTIVE ACCRUED TO EACH MANAGER FOR FY 2019