CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise (June 3)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-US funds for gold and total figures in table) June 3 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.08 percent on Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 1.43 percent during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs Change (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) GOLD SPDR Gold Trust 36,307,504.3 Jun 02 36,279,303.1 Jun 01 28,201.2 0.08% 7,588,588.0 COMEX Gold Trust 14,219,400.8 Jun 02 14,203,223.4 Jun 01 16,177.4 0.11% 2,642,148.6 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,867,508.3 May 28 9,867,508.3 May 28 -- -- 273,535.5 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,497,238.6 May 29 5,445,316.1 May 22 51,922.5 0.95% 519,907.1 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,238,119.0 Jun 02 2,234,879.0 Jun 01 3,240.0 0.14% 618,313.0 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 715,776.7 May 28 715,776.7 May 28 -- -- 92,101.3 Total 69,690,450.0 69,590,908.9 99,541.1 0.14% 11,792,114.1 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 473,315,938.8 Jun 02 466,629,244.2 Jun 01 6,686,694.6 1.43% 110,699,227.5 ZKB Physical Silver 91,972,824.5 May 29 91,487,476.9 May 22 485,347.6 0.53% 9,055,332.3 ETF Securities silver ex-US 81,827,347.6 May 28 81,827,347.6 May 28 -- -- 8,572,690.7 Sprott Physical Silver 76,848,510.0 Jun 02 76,348,510.0 Jun 01 500,000.0 0.65% 16,624,701.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 Total 746,872,919.2 739,200,877.0 7,672,042.2 1.04% 144,644,083.0 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ABSA - NewPlat ETF 689,119.7 May 28 689,119.7 May 28 -- -- -330,188.9 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 534,814.4 May 28 534,814.4 May 28 -- -- -49,906.9 ZKB Physical Platinum 371,170.3 May 29 371,170.3 May 22 0.0 0.00% 29,352.0 Total 2,333,448.3 2,333,448.3 0.0 0.00% -361,325.9 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 107,317.1 May 28 107,317.1 May 28 -- -- -5,557.4 ZKB Physical Palladium 83,076.4 May 29 83,076.4 May 22 0.0 0.00% -5,350.9 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,336.7 May 28 26,336.7 May 28 -- -- -15,530.8 Total 488,310.3 488,310.3 0.0 0.00% 87,409.6 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)