June 4, 2020 / 9:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise (June 3)

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-US funds for gold and total figures in table)
    June 3 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.08 percent on
Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 1.43 percent during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a
product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                            New Holdings    Date        Prev Holdings      Prev      Abs Change   % chg    YTD Abs Change
                                                 (OZ)                        (OZ)                         (OZ)                  (OZ)
 GOLD                                                                                                                           
 SPDR Gold Trust                                   36,307,504.3      Jun 02       36,279,303.1    Jun 01     28,201.2    0.08%      7,588,588.0
 COMEX Gold Trust                                  14,219,400.8      Jun 02       14,203,223.4    Jun 01     16,177.4    0.11%      2,642,148.6
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                        9,867,508.3      May 28        9,867,508.3    May 28  --           --             273,535.5
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **               5,497,238.6      May 29        5,445,316.1    May 22     51,922.5    0.95%        519,907.1
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                         2,238,119.0      Jun 02        2,234,879.0    Jun 01      3,240.0    0.14%        618,313.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                             844,902.3      Jan 24          844,902.3    Jan 24  --           --              57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                   715,776.7      May 28          715,776.7    May 28  --           --              92,101.3
 Total                                             69,690,450.0                   69,590,908.9               99,541.1    0.14%     11,792,114.1
 SILVER                                                                                                                                        
 iShares Silver Trust                             473,315,938.8      Jun 02      466,629,244.2    Jun 01  6,686,694.6    1.43%    110,699,227.5
 ZKB Physical Silver                               91,972,824.5      May 29       91,487,476.9    May 22    485,347.6    0.53%      9,055,332.3
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                       81,827,347.6      May 28       81,827,347.6    May 28  --           --           8,572,690.7
 Sprott Physical Silver                            76,848,510.0      Jun 02       76,348,510.0    Jun 01    500,000.0    0.65%     16,624,701.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                       22,908,298.3      Mar 20       22,908,298.3    Mar 20  --           --            -307,868.5
 Total                                            746,872,919.2                  739,200,877.0            7,672,042.2    1.04%    144,644,083.0
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                      
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                        738,343.9      Mar 20          738,343.9    Mar 20  --           --             -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                   689,119.7      May 28          689,119.7    May 28  --           --            -330,188.9
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                        534,814.4      May 28          534,814.4    May 28  --           --             -49,906.9
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                371,170.3      May 29          371,170.3    May 22          0.0    0.00%         29,352.0
 Total                                              2,333,448.3                    2,333,448.3                    0.0    0.00%       -361,325.9
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                     
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #               142,113.5      Mar 25          142,113.5    Mar 25  --           --       --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                       129,466.6      Mar 20          129,466.6    Mar 20  --           --             -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                       107,317.1      May 28          107,317.1    May 28  --           --              -5,557.4
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                83,076.4      May 29           83,076.4    May 22          0.0    0.00%         -5,350.9
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****          26,336.7      May 28           26,336.7    May 28  --           --             -15,530.8
 Total                                                488,310.3                      488,310.3                    0.0    0.00%         87,409.6
 


The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are
publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical
delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))


 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
