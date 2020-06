(Corrects headline and bullet in June 3 brief to say Alibaba raised its stake in Best Inc to 33% from 29.1%, not increased it to 37.2% from 32.9%) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RAISES SHARE STAKE IN BEST INC TO 33% AS OF JUNE 3, 2020 FROM A STAKE OF 29.1% AS OF SEPT 19, 2019 - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/3duuZPl)