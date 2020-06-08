CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver drop (June 5)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-U.S. funds for gold and silver and total figures in table) June 5 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.10 percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.14 percent during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs Change (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) GOLD SPDR Gold Trust 36,401,506.9 Jun 04 36,439,107.4 Jun 03 -37,600.5 -0.10% 7,682,590.6 COMEX Gold Trust 14,286,228.9 Jun 04 14,219,400.8 Jun 03 66,828.1 0.47% 2,708,976.7 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,839,966.5 Jun 01 9,839,966.5 Jun 01 -- -- 245,993.7 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,497,238.6 May 29 5,497,238.6 May 29 -- -- 519,907.1 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,241,147.0 Jun 04 2,238,120.0 Jun 03 3,027.0 0.14% 621,341.0 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 715,776.7 May 28 715,776.7 May 28 -- -- 92,101.3 Total 69,826,766.9 69,794,512.3 32,254.6 0.05% 11,928,431.0 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 472,663,565.4 Jun 04 473,315,938.8 Jun 03 -652,373.4 -0.14% 110,046,854.1 ZKB Physical Silver 91,972,824.5 May 29 91,972,824.5 May 29 -- -- 9,055,332.3 ETF Securities silver ex-US 81,323,721.5 Jun 01 81,323,721.5 Jun 01 -- -- 8,069,064.6 Sprott Physical Silver 76,849,290.0 Jun 04 76,848,510.0 Jun 03 780.0 0.00% 16,625,481.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 Total 745,717,699.7 746,369,293.1 -651,593.4 -0.09% 143,488,863.5 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ABSA - NewPlat ETF 689,119.7 May 28 689,119.7 May 28 -- -- -330,188.9 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 539,358.9 Jun 01 539,358.9 Jun 01 -- -- -45,362.4 ZKB Physical Platinum 371,170.3 May 29 371,170.3 May 29 -- -- 29,352.0 Total 2,337,992.8 2,337,992.8 0.0 0.00% -356,781.4 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 109,207.8 Jun 01 109,207.8 Jun 01 -- -- -3,666.7 ZKB Physical Palladium 83,076.4 May 29 83,076.4 May 29 -- -- -5,350.9 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,336.7 May 28 26,336.7 May 28 -- -- -15,530.8 Total 490,201.0 490,201.0 0.0 0.00% 89,300.3 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)