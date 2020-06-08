CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver drop (June 5)

Funds News
    June 5 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.10
percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.14 percent during
the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.


 Name                                              New Holdings      Date     Prev Holdings  Prev     Abs Change   % chg   YTD Abs Change
                                                   (OZ)                       (OZ)                    (OZ)                 (OZ)
 GOLD                                                                                                                      
 SPDR Gold Trust                                       36,401,506.9   Jun 04   36,439,107.4   Jun 03    -37,600.5  -0.10%     7,682,590.6
 COMEX Gold Trust                                      14,286,228.9   Jun 04   14,219,400.8   Jun 03     66,828.1   0.47%     2,708,976.7
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                            9,839,966.5   Jun 01    9,839,966.5   Jun 01           --      --       245,993.7
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                   5,497,238.6   May 29    5,497,238.6   May 29           --      --       519,907.1
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                             2,241,147.0   Jun 04    2,238,120.0   Jun 03      3,027.0   0.14%       621,341.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                 844,902.3   Jan 24      844,902.3   Jan 24           --      --        57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                       715,776.7   May 28      715,776.7   May 28           --      --        92,101.3
 Total                                                 69,826,766.9            69,794,512.3              32,254.6   0.05%    11,928,431.0
 SILVER                                                                                                                                  
 iShares Silver Trust                                 472,663,565.4   Jun 04  473,315,938.8   Jun 03   -652,373.4  -0.14%   110,046,854.1
 ZKB Physical Silver                                   91,972,824.5   May 29   91,972,824.5   May 29           --      --     9,055,332.3
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                           81,323,721.5   Jun 01   81,323,721.5   Jun 01           --      --     8,069,064.6
 Sprott Physical Silver                                76,849,290.0   Jun 04   76,848,510.0   Jun 03        780.0   0.00%    16,625,481.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                           22,908,298.3   Mar 20   22,908,298.3   Mar 20           --      --      -307,868.5
 Total                                                745,717,699.7           746,369,293.1            -651,593.4  -0.09%   143,488,863.5
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                            738,343.9   Mar 20      738,343.9   Mar 20           --      --       -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                       689,119.7   May 28      689,119.7   May 28           --      --      -330,188.9
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                            539,358.9   Jun 01      539,358.9   Jun 01           --      --       -45,362.4
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                    371,170.3   May 29      371,170.3   May 29           --      --        29,352.0
 Total                                                  2,337,992.8             2,337,992.8                   0.0   0.00%      -356,781.4
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                               
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                   142,113.5   Mar 25      142,113.5   Mar 25           --      --              --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                           129,466.6   Mar 20      129,466.6   Mar 20           --      --       -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                           109,207.8   Jun 01      109,207.8   Jun 01           --      --        -3,666.7
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                    83,076.4   May 29       83,076.4   May 29           --      --        -5,350.9
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****              26,336.7   May 28       26,336.7   May 28           --      --       -15,530.8
 Total                                                    490,201.0               490,201.0                   0.0   0.00%        89,300.3
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are
publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))


 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
