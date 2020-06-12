CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged (June 11)

Funds News
 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities ex-U.S. funds for gold and total figures in June 11 table)
    June 11 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.43 percent
on Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same
period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating
a product they say is free from counterparty risk.
 Name                                             New Holdings (OZ)   Date     Prev Holdings  Prev     Abs Change   % chg    YTD Abs Change
                                                                               (OZ)                    (OZ)                  (OZ)
 GOLD                                                                                                                        
 SPDR Gold Trust                                        36,314,381.3   Jun 10   36,157,111.3   Jun 09    157,270.0    0.43%      7,595,465.0
 COMEX Gold Trust                                       14,362,124.2   Jun 10   14,343,031.2   Jun 09     19,093.0    0.13%      2,784,872.0
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                             9,841,518.6   Jun 09    9,843,137.7   Jun 08     -1,619.1   -0.02%        247,545.8
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                    5,504,178.5   Jun 05    5,504,178.5   Jun 05           --       --        526,847.0
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                              2,261,231.0   Jun 10    2,258,396.0   Jun 09      2,835.0    0.13%        641,425.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                  844,902.3   Jan 24      844,902.3   Jan 24           --       --         57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                        715,776.7   May 28      715,776.7   May 28           --       --         92,101.3
 Total                                                  69,844,112.6            69,666,533.7             177,578.9    0.25%     11,945,776.7
 SILVER                                                                                                                                     
 iShares Silver Trust                                  472,849,831.8   Jun 10  472,849,831.8   Jun 09            0    0.00%    110,233,120.5
 ZKB Physical Silver                                    92,492,766.4   Jun 05   92,492,766.4   Jun 05           --       --      9,575,274.2
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                            81,131,098.3   Jun 09   81,131,098.3   Jun 08            0    0.00%      7,876,441.4
 Sprott Physical Silver                                 76,950,368.0   Jun 10   76,850,368.0   Jun 09    100,000.0    0.13%     16,726,559.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                            22,908,298.3   Mar 20   22,908,298.3   Mar 20           --       --       -307,868.5
 Total                                                 746,332,362.8           746,232,362.8             100,000.0    0.01%    144,103,526.6
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                   
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                             738,343.9   Mar 20      738,343.9   Mar 20           --       --        -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                        689,119.7   May 28      689,119.7   May 28           --       --       -330,188.9
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                             543,814.8   Jun 09      543,814.8   Jun 08            0    0.00%        -40,906.5
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                     371,041.7   Jun 05      371,041.7   Jun 05           --       --         29,223.4
 Total                                                   2,342,320.1             2,342,320.1                     0    0.00%       -352,454.1
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                  
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                    142,113.5   Mar 25      142,113.5   Mar 25           --       --               --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                            129,466.6   Mar 20      129,466.6   Mar 20           --       --        -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                            110,670.3   Jun 09      110,670.3   Jun 08            0    0.00%         -2,204.2
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                     83,012.1   Jun 05       83,012.1   Jun 05           --       --         -5,415.2
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****               26,336.7   May 28       26,336.7   May 28           --       --        -15,530.8
 Total                                                     491,599.2               491,599.2                     0    0.00%         90,698.5
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are
publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class
are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))


 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
