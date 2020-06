(Fixes spelling in headline)

June 12 (Reuters) -

* UK ACCOUNTING WATCHDOG ISSUES SANCTIONS AGAINST KPMG

* UK ACCOUNTING WATCHDOG ISSUES SANCTIONS AGAINST KPMG OVER AUDIT OF FORESIGHT 4 VCT

* KPMG ADMITTED SHORTCOMINGS IN ITS AUDITS OF FIGURES RELATING TO FORESIGHT VCT’S DISTRIBUTABLE RESERVES

* UK WATCHDOG SANCTIONS AGAINST KPMG COMPRISE A REPRIMAND AND ORDER THAT KPMG MONITOR COMPLIANT WITH REVISED AUDIT PROCEDURES ON COMPANY CAPITAL DISTRIBUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Clara Denina)