* SAID ON WEDNESDAY CARRIED OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF SHARES

* COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASED FROM 715,420.96 DKK TO A NEW TOTAL OF DKK 934,090.08, DIVIDED INTO NEW TOTAL OF 11,676,126 SHARES

* NEW SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET ON JUNE 24

