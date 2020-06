REFILE-BRIEF-AT&T Expects 2020 Dividend Payout Ratio To Be In 60's% Range

(Corrects to adds dropped source in headline)

June 17 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc:

* AT&T INC - FOR 2020, COMPANY EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO TO BE IN 60’S% RANGE FOR FULL YEAR

* AT&T INC - EXPECTS TO REACH NATIONWIDE 5G COVERAGE THIS SUMMER

* AT&T INC - CO’S 5G NETWORK NOW COVERS MORE THAN 160 MILLION PEOPLE IN 327 MARKETS

* AT&T INC - CO IS STILL EVALUATING NEAR- AND LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* AT&T INC - SURPASSED 80% COMPLETION OF ITS PLANNED FIRSTNET BUILD

* AT&T INC - AT END OF Q1, AT&T HAD 1.3 MILLION FIRSTNET SUBSCRIBERS

* AT&T INC - CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO GENERATE CASH GIVEN RESILIENCY OF CO’S WIRELESS SERVICES, BROADBAND & BUSINESS CONNECTIVITY OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: