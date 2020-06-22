CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold unchanged, iShares Silver rise (June 18)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-U.S.) funds for gold and silver, and their total figures in June 18 table) June 22 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, remained unchanged on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.19 percent during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs % chg YTD Abs Change GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 36,530,568.3 Jun 18 36,530,568.3 Jun 17 0.0 0.00% 7,811,652.0 COMEX Gold Trust 14,438,493.7 Jun 18 14,411,765.0 Jun 17 26,728.7 0.19% 2,861,241.5 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,874,766.3 Jun 16 9,874,766.3 Jun 16 -- -- 280,793.5 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,540,926.0 Jun 12 5,540,926.0 Jun 12 -- -- 563,594.5 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,261,231.0 Jun 18 2,261,231.0 Jun 17 0.0 0.00% 641,425.0 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 715,776.7 May 28 715,776.7 May 28 -- -- 92,101.3 Total 70,206,664.3 70,179,935.6 26,728.7 0.04% 12,308,328.4 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 487,293,376.8 Jun 18 486,361,594.8 Jun 17 931,782.0 0.19% 124,676,665.5 ZKB Physical Silver 92,499,325.2 Jun 12 92,499,325.2 Jun 12 -- -- 9,581,833.0 ETF Securities silver ex-US 81,369,491.2 Jun 16 81,369,491.2 Jun 16 -- -- 8,114,834.3 Sprott Physical Silver 77,001,514.0 Jun 18 77,001,514.0 Jun 17 0.0 0.00% 16,777,705.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 Total 761,072,005.5 760,140,223.5 931,782.0 0.12% 158,843,169.3 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ABSA - NewPlat ETF 689,119.7 May 28 689,119.7 May 28 -- -- -330,188.9 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 538,882.5 Jun 16 538,882.5 Jun 16 -- -- -45,838.8 ZKB Physical Platinum 371,041.7 Jun 12 371,041.7 Jun 12 -- -- 29,223.4 Total 2,337,387.8 2,337,387.8 0.0 0.00% -357,386.4 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 112,409.6 Jun 16 112,409.6 Jun 16 -- -- -464.9 ZKB Physical Palladium 83,012.1 Jun 12 83,012.1 Jun 12 -- -- -5,415.2 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,336.7 May 28 26,336.7 May 28 -- -- -15,530.8 Total 493,338.5 493,338.5 0.0 0.00% 92,437.8 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)