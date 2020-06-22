CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold unchanged, iShares Silver rise (June 18)

Market News
 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-U.S.) funds for gold and silver, and their total figures in June 18 table)
    June 22 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, remained
unchanged on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.19 percent during
the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                             New Holdings     Date     Prev Holdings    Prev     Abs        % chg     YTD Abs
                                                                                                      Change               
 GOLD                                             (OZ)                      (OZ)                      (OZ)                 Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                     36,530,568.3   Jun 18     36,530,568.3   Jun 17        0.0     0.00%      7,811,652.0
 COMEX Gold Trust                                    14,438,493.7   Jun 18     14,411,765.0   Jun 17   26,728.7     0.19%      2,861,241.5
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                          9,874,766.3   Jun 16      9,874,766.3   Jun 16  --         --              280,793.5
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                 5,540,926.0   Jun 12      5,540,926.0   Jun 12  --         --              563,594.5
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                           2,261,231.0   Jun 18      2,261,231.0   Jun 17        0.0     0.00%        641,425.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                               844,902.3   Jan 24        844,902.3   Jan 24  --         --               57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                     715,776.7   May 28        715,776.7   May 28  --         --               92,101.3
 Total                                               70,206,664.3              70,179,935.6            26,728.7     0.04%     12,308,328.4
 SILVER                                                                                                                                   
 iShares Silver Trust                               487,293,376.8   Jun 18    486,361,594.8   Jun 17  931,782.0     0.19%    124,676,665.5
 ZKB Physical Silver                                 92,499,325.2   Jun 12     92,499,325.2   Jun 12  --         --            9,581,833.0
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                         81,369,491.2   Jun 16     81,369,491.2   Jun 16  --         --            8,114,834.3
 Sprott Physical Silver                              77,001,514.0   Jun 18     77,001,514.0   Jun 17        0.0     0.00%     16,777,705.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                         22,908,298.3   Mar 20     22,908,298.3   Mar 20  --         --             -307,868.5
 Total                                              761,072,005.5             760,140,223.5           931,782.0     0.12%    158,843,169.3
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                 
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                          738,343.9   Mar 20        738,343.9   Mar 20  --         --              -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                     689,119.7   May 28        689,119.7   May 28  --         --             -330,188.9
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                          538,882.5   Jun 16        538,882.5   Jun 16  --         --              -45,838.8
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                  371,041.7   Jun 12        371,041.7   Jun 12  --         --               29,223.4
 Total                                                2,337,387.8               2,337,387.8                 0.0     0.00%       -357,386.4
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                 142,113.5   Mar 25        142,113.5   Mar 25  --         --        --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                         129,466.6   Mar 20        129,466.6   Mar 20  --         --              -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                         112,409.6   Jun 16        112,409.6   Jun 16  --         --                 -464.9
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                  83,012.1   Jun 12         83,012.1   Jun 12  --         --               -5,415.2
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****            26,336.7   May 28         26,336.7   May 28  --         --              -15,530.8
 Total                                                  493,338.5                 493,338.5                 0.0     0.00%         92,437.8
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are
publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class
are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
