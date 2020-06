REFILE-BRIEF-American Airlines Expects Binding Commitments For Secured Loan Under CARES Act In June

(Refiles to correct source)

June 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS IT EXPECTS TO OBTAIN BINDING COMMITMENT FOR SECURED LOAN UNDER CARES ACT IN JUNE 2020 - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - ESTIMATE PLANNED EXPENDITURES FOR AIRCRAFT PURCHASE COMMITMENTS, CERTAIN ENGINES FOR 2020-2024 WOULD BE ABOUT $8.4 BILLION

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - MAY ALSO REQUIRE FINANCING TO REFINANCE MATURING OBLIGATIONS AND TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO FUND OTHER CORPORATE REQUIREMENTS

* AMERICAN AIRLINES -WILL NEED SUBSTANTIAL FINANCING OR OTHER CAPITAL RESOURCES TO FINANCE SUCH AIRCRAFT AND ENGINES & MEET SUCH OTHER LIQUIDITY NEEDS

* AMERICAN AIRLINES, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS ANTICIPATE THAT IT WILL BE NECESSARY TO OBTAIN A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ADDITIONAL FINANCING IN NEAR-TERM

* AMERICAN AIRLINES, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS IT MAY IN FUTURE, PURSUE AMENDMENTS TO CO’S LIBOR-BASED DEBT TRANSACTIONS

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CO HAD $10.7 BILLION OF BORROWINGS BASED ON LIBOR

* AMERICAN AIRLINES -HAVE SIGNIFICANT PENSION,OTHER POSTRETIREMENT BENEFIT FUNDING OBLIGATIONS, WHICH MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT LIQUIDITY, OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL CONDITION

