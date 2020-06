(Corrects CEO name in the headline to Rory Macleod from Brendan Radford)

June 24 (Reuters) - Freedom Foods Group Ltd:

* APPOINTED BRENDAN RADFORD AS ACTING CEO

* CEO RORY MACLEOD ON LEAVE PENDING FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT EXPECTED EARLY NEXT WEEK

* APPOINTED STEPHANIE GRAHAM AS ACTING CFO