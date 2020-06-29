Funds News
CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged (June 25)

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-U.S.) funds for platinum and palladium, and their total figures in June 25 table)
    June 25 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.65 percent on
Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a
product they say is free from counterparty risk.


 Name                                                  New Holdings     Date        Prev Holdings  Prev     Abs Change        % chg    YTD Abs
 GOLD                                                  (OZ)                         (OZ)                    (OZ)                       Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                          37,789,965.7      Jun 25   37,836,955.9   Jun 24         -46,990.2   -0.12%     9,071,049.4
 COMEX Gold Trust                                         14,548,269.9      Jun 25   14,548,269.9   Jun 24                 0    0.00%     2,971,017.7
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                               9,899,346.9      Jun 18    9,899,346.9   Jun 18  --                --            305,374.1
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                      5,544,226.4      Jun 19    5,544,226.4   Jun 19  --                --            566,894.9
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                                2,276,881.0      Jun 25    2,276,881.0   Jun 24                 0    0.00%       657,075.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                    844,902.3      Jan 24      844,902.3   Jan 24  --                --             57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                          715,776.7      May 28      715,776.7   May 28  --                --             92,101.3
 Total                                                    71,619,368.9               71,666,359.1                  -46,990.2   -0.07%    13,721,033.0
 SILVER                                                                                                                                              
 iShares Silver Trust                                    491,858,757.0      Jun 25  490,927,059.0   Jun 24         931,698.0    0.19%   129,242,045.7
 ZKB Physical Silver                                      92,488,201.0      Jun 19   92,488,201.0   Jun 19  --                --          9,570,708.8
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                              81,198,843.8      Jun 18   81,198,843.8   Jun 18  --                --          7,944,186.9
 Sprott Physical Silver                                   77,401,922.0      Jun 25   77,401,922.0   Jun 24                 0    0.00%    17,178,113.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                              22,908,298.3      Mar 20   22,908,298.3   Mar 20  --                --           -307,868.5
 Total                                                   765,856,022.1              764,924,324.1                  931,698.0    0.12%   163,627,185.9
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                            
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                               738,343.9      Mar 20      738,343.9   Mar 20  --                --            -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                          689,119.7      May 28      689,119.7   May 28  --                --           -330,188.9
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                               537,005.7      Jun 18      537,005.7   Jun 18  --                --            -47,715.6
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                       371,041.7      Jun 19      371,041.7   Jun 19  --                --             29,223.4
 Total                                                     2,335,511.0                2,335,511.0                          0    0.00%      -359,263.2
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                           
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                      142,113.5      Mar 25      142,113.5   Mar 25  --                --       --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                              129,466.6      Mar 20      129,466.6   Mar 20  --                --            -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                              112,507.3      Jun 18      112,507.3   Jun 18  --                --               -367.2
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                       83,012.1      Jun 19       83,012.1   Jun 19  --                --             -5,415.2
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****                 26,336.7      May 28       26,336.7   May 28  --                --            -15,530.8
 Total                                                       493,436.2                  493,436.2                          0    0.00%        92,535.5
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly
available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical
delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical
delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
