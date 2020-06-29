CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged (June 25)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-U.S.) funds for platinum and palladium, and their total figures in June 25 table) June 25 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.65 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 37,789,965.7 Jun 25 37,836,955.9 Jun 24 -46,990.2 -0.12% 9,071,049.4 COMEX Gold Trust 14,548,269.9 Jun 25 14,548,269.9 Jun 24 0 0.00% 2,971,017.7 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,899,346.9 Jun 18 9,899,346.9 Jun 18 -- -- 305,374.1 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,544,226.4 Jun 19 5,544,226.4 Jun 19 -- -- 566,894.9 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,276,881.0 Jun 25 2,276,881.0 Jun 24 0 0.00% 657,075.0 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 715,776.7 May 28 715,776.7 May 28 -- -- 92,101.3 Total 71,619,368.9 71,666,359.1 -46,990.2 -0.07% 13,721,033.0 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 491,858,757.0 Jun 25 490,927,059.0 Jun 24 931,698.0 0.19% 129,242,045.7 ZKB Physical Silver 92,488,201.0 Jun 19 92,488,201.0 Jun 19 -- -- 9,570,708.8 ETF Securities silver ex-US 81,198,843.8 Jun 18 81,198,843.8 Jun 18 -- -- 7,944,186.9 Sprott Physical Silver 77,401,922.0 Jun 25 77,401,922.0 Jun 24 0 0.00% 17,178,113.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 Total 765,856,022.1 764,924,324.1 931,698.0 0.12% 163,627,185.9 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ABSA - NewPlat ETF 689,119.7 May 28 689,119.7 May 28 -- -- -330,188.9 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 537,005.7 Jun 18 537,005.7 Jun 18 -- -- -47,715.6 ZKB Physical Platinum 371,041.7 Jun 19 371,041.7 Jun 19 -- -- 29,223.4 Total 2,335,511.0 2,335,511.0 0 0.00% -359,263.2 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 112,507.3 Jun 18 112,507.3 Jun 18 -- -- -367.2 ZKB Physical Palladium 83,012.1 Jun 19 83,012.1 Jun 19 -- -- -5,415.2 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,336.7 May 28 26,336.7 May 28 -- -- -15,530.8 Total 493,436.2 493,436.2 0 0.00% 92,535.5 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)