CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Oriental Holdings Posts Qtrly Loss Attributable 81.8 Mln RGT (June 29)

(Corrects loss figures in headline and first bullet from 396.1 mln RGT to 81.8 mln RGT and comparison in first bullet from profit of 80.6 mln RGT to 93.2 mln RGT after co released an amended announcement)

June 29 (Reuters) - Oriental Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 81.8 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT OF 93.2 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 956.4 MILLION RGT VERSUS 1.39 BILLION RGT

* PROPOSED SPECIAL FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 10 SEN PER STOCK FOR FY ENDED DEC 31 2019

* RECOMMENDED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 8 SEN PER ORDINARY STOCK FOR FY ENDED DEC 31 2019