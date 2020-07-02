Funds News
CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold unchanged, iShares Silver rise (June 30)

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-U.S.) funds for gold and silver, and their total figures)
    June 30 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, remained unchanged on
Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 1.10 percent during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a
product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                                     New Holdings      Date     Prev Holdings     Prev     Abs Change     % chg    YTD Abs
 GOLD                                                     (OZ)                       (OZ)                       (OZ)                    Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                              37,902,740.8   Jun 30      37,902,740.8   Jun 29            0.0    0.00%    9,183,824.5
 COMEX Gold Trust                                             14,658,518.5   Jun 30      14,604,110.8   Jun 29       54,407.7    0.37%    3,081,266.3
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                                   9,929,793.0   Jun 24       9,929,793.0   Jun 24  --             --           335,820.2
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                          5,552,193.7   Jun 26       5,552,193.7   Jun 26  --             --           574,862.2
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                                    2,294,794.0   Jun 30       2,276,881.0   Jun 29       17,913.0    0.79%      674,988.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                        844,902.3   Jan 24         844,902.3   Jan 24  --             --            57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                              715,776.7   May 28         715,776.7   May 28  --             --            92,101.3
 Total                                                        71,898,719.0               71,826,398.3                72,320.7    0.10%   14,000,383.1
 SILVER                                                                                                                                              
 iShares Silver Trust                                        498,007,498.2   Jun 30     492,604,090.6   Jun 29    5,403,407.6    1.10%  135,390,786.9
 ZKB Physical Silver                                          93,014,573.0   Jun 26      93,014,573.0   Jun 26  --             --        10,097,080.8
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                                  81,301,083.2   Jun 24      81,301,083.2   Jun 24  --             --         8,046,426.3
 Sprott Physical Silver                                       78,101,922.0   Jun 30      77,401,922.0   Jun 29      700,000.0    0.90%   17,878,113.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                                  22,908,298.3   Mar 20      22,908,298.3   Mar 20  --             --          -307,868.5
 Total                                                       773,333,374.7              767,229,967.1             6,103,407.6    0.80%  171,104,538.5
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                            
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                                   738,343.9   Mar 20         738,343.9   Mar 20  --             --           -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                              689,119.7   May 28         689,119.7   May 28  --             --          -330,188.9
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                                   537,124.7   Jun 24         537,124.7   Jun 24  --             --           -47,596.6
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                           375,554.7   Jun 26         375,554.7   Jun 26  --             --            33,736.4
 Total                                                         2,340,143.0                2,340,143.0                     0.0    0.00%     -354,631.2
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                           
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                          142,113.5   Mar 25         142,113.5   Mar 25  --             --       --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                                  129,466.6   Mar 20         129,466.6   Mar 20  --             --           -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                                  112,713.0   Jun 24         112,713.0   Jun 24  --             --              -161.5
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                           83,012.1   Jun 26          83,012.1   Jun 26  --             --            -5,415.2
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****                     26,336.7   May 28          26,336.7   May 28  --             --           -15,530.8
 Total                                                           493,641.9                  493,641.9                     0.0    0.00%       92,741.2
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly
available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical
delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical
delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
