CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise (July 3)

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities gold (ex-U.S.), and gold total figures)
    July 3 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.79
percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.80 percent
during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.
    
 Name                                               New Holdings    Date   Prev Holdings   Prev   Abs Change   % chg     YTD Abs
 GOLD                                                   (OZ)                   (OZ)                  (OZ)              Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                     38,306,828.3  Jul 02   38,006,112.8  Jul 01    300,715.5  0.79%    9,587,912.0
 COMEX Gold Trust                                    14,693,818.3  Jul 02   14,658,518.5  Jul 01     35,299.8  0.24%    3,116,566.1
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                          9,940,345.9  Jun 30    9,940,345.9  Jun 30           --     --      346,373.1
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                 5,552,193.7  Jun 26    5,552,193.7  Jun 26           --     --      574,862.2
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                           2,301,654.0  Jul 02    2,294,794.0  Jul 01      6,860.0  0.30%      681,848.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                               844,902.3  Jan 24      844,902.3  Jan 24           --     --       57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                     715,776.7  May 28      715,776.7  May 28           --     --       92,101.3
 Total                                               72,355,519.2           72,012,643.9            342,875.3  0.48%   14,457,183.3
 SILVER                                                                                                                            
 iShares Silver Trust                               502,008,391.6  Jul 02  498,007,498.2  Jul 01  4,000,893.4  0.80%  139,391,680.3
 ZKB Physical Silver                                 93,014,573.0  Jun 26   93,014,573.0  Jun 26           --     --   10,097,080.8
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                         84,833,501.4  Jun 30   84,833,501.4  Jun 30           --     --   11,578,844.5
 Sprott Physical Silver                              78,317,947.0  Jul 02   78,092,922.0  Jul 01    225,025.0  0.29%   18,094,138.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                         22,908,298.3  Mar 20   22,908,298.3  Mar 20           --     --     -307,868.5
 Total                                              781,082,711.3          776,856,792.9          4,225,918.4  0.54%  178,853,875.1
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                          
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                          738,343.9  Mar 20      738,343.9  Mar 20           --     --      -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                     689,119.7  May 28      689,119.7  May 28           --     --     -330,188.9
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                          539,801.4  Jun 30      539,801.4  Jun 30           --     --      -44,919.9
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                  375,554.7  Jun 26      375,554.7  Jun 26           --     --       33,736.4
 Total                                                2,342,819.7            2,342,819.7                  0.0  0.00%     -351,954.5
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                         
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                 142,113.5  Mar 25      142,113.5  Mar 25           --     --             --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                         129,466.6  Mar 20      129,466.6  Mar 20           --     --      -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                         112,713.0  Jun 30      112,713.0  Jun 30           --     --         -161.5
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                  83,012.1  Jun 26       83,012.1  Jun 26           --     --       -5,415.2
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****            26,336.7  May 28       26,336.7  May 28           --     --      -15,530.8
 Total                                                  493,641.9              493,641.9                  0.0  0.00%       92,741.2
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those
that are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled
to physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in
that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities Desk)
