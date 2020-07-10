Funds News
July 10, 2020 / 9:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged (July 9)

7 Min Read

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-U.S.) funds for gold, silver and platinum, and their total figures)
    July 9 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.27 percent on Wednesday from
Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they
say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                            New Holdings (OZ)        Date           Prev Holdings       Prev      Abs Change    % chg    YTD Abs Change
                                                                                              (OZ)                         (OZ)                    (OZ)
 GOLD                                                                                                                                                        
 SPDR Gold Trust                                       38,663,908.7             Jul 08      38,560,543.8       Jul 07    103,364.9     0.27%      9,944,992.4
 COMEX Gold Trust                                      14,773,994.5             Jul 08      14,702,409.3       Jul 07     71,585.2     0.49%      3,196,742.3
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                            9,925,641.3             Jun 30       9,925,641.3       Jun 30           --        --        331,668.5
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                   5,567,196.5             Jul 03       5,567,196.5       Jul 03           --        --        589,865.0
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                             2,313,530.0             Jul 08       2,313,530.0       Jul 07          0.0     0.00%        693,724.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                 844,902.3             Jan 24         844,902.3       Jan 24           --        --         57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                       715,776.7             May 28         715,776.7       May 28           --        --         92,101.3
 Total                                                 72,804,950.0                         72,629,999.9                 174,950.1     0.24%     14,906,614.1
 SILVER                                                                                                                                                      
 iShares Silver Trust                                 502,753,734.8             Jul 08     502,753,734.8       Jul 07          0.0     0.00%    140,137,023.5
 ZKB Physical Silver                                   93,192,913.2             Jul 03      93,192,913.2       Jul 03           --        --     10,275,421.0
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                           87,094,626.9             Jun 30      87,094,626.9       Jun 30           --        --     13,839,970.0
 Sprott Physical Silver                                79,302,622.0             Jul 08      78,917,947.0       Jul 07    384,675.0     0.49%     19,078,813.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                           22,908,298.3             Mar 20      22,908,298.3       Mar 20           --        --       -307,868.5
 Total                                                785,252,195.2                        784,867,520.2                 384,675.0     0.05%    183,023,359.0
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                                    
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                            738,343.9             Mar 20         738,343.9       Mar 20           --        --        -10,582.1
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                       689,119.7             May 28         689,119.7       May 28           --        --       -330,188.9
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                            538,124.6             Jun 30         538,124.6       Jun 30           --        --        -46,596.7
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                    375,554.7             Jul 03         375,554.7       Jul 03           --        --         33,736.4
 Total                                                  2,341,142.9                          2,341,142.9                       0.0     0.00%       -353,631.3
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                                   
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                   142,113.5             Mar 25         142,113.5       Mar 25           --        --               --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                           129,466.6             Mar 20         129,466.6       Mar 20           --        --        -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                           112,713.0             Jun 30         112,713.0       Jun 30           --        --           -161.5
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                    83,012.1             Jul 03          83,012.1       Jul 03           --        --         -5,415.2
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****              26,336.7             May 28          26,336.7       May 28           --        --        -15,530.8
 Total                                                    493,641.9                            493,641.9                       0.0     0.00%         92,741.2
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available
on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of
them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of
the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))


 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below