CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged (July 9)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-U.S.) funds for gold, silver and platinum, and their total figures) July 9 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.27 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings (OZ) Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs Change (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) GOLD SPDR Gold Trust 38,663,908.7 Jul 08 38,560,543.8 Jul 07 103,364.9 0.27% 9,944,992.4 COMEX Gold Trust 14,773,994.5 Jul 08 14,702,409.3 Jul 07 71,585.2 0.49% 3,196,742.3 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,925,641.3 Jun 30 9,925,641.3 Jun 30 -- -- 331,668.5 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,567,196.5 Jul 03 5,567,196.5 Jul 03 -- -- 589,865.0 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,313,530.0 Jul 08 2,313,530.0 Jul 07 0.0 0.00% 693,724.0 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 715,776.7 May 28 715,776.7 May 28 -- -- 92,101.3 Total 72,804,950.0 72,629,999.9 174,950.1 0.24% 14,906,614.1 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 502,753,734.8 Jul 08 502,753,734.8 Jul 07 0.0 0.00% 140,137,023.5 ZKB Physical Silver 93,192,913.2 Jul 03 93,192,913.2 Jul 03 -- -- 10,275,421.0 ETF Securities silver ex-US 87,094,626.9 Jun 30 87,094,626.9 Jun 30 -- -- 13,839,970.0 Sprott Physical Silver 79,302,622.0 Jul 08 78,917,947.0 Jul 07 384,675.0 0.49% 19,078,813.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 Total 785,252,195.2 784,867,520.2 384,675.0 0.05% 183,023,359.0 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ABSA - NewPlat ETF 689,119.7 May 28 689,119.7 May 28 -- -- -330,188.9 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 538,124.6 Jun 30 538,124.6 Jun 30 -- -- -46,596.7 ZKB Physical Platinum 375,554.7 Jul 03 375,554.7 Jul 03 -- -- 33,736.4 Total 2,341,142.9 2,341,142.9 0.0 0.00% -353,631.3 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 112,713.0 Jun 30 112,713.0 Jun 30 -- -- -161.5 ZKB Physical Palladium 83,012.1 Jul 03 83,012.1 Jul 03 -- -- -5,415.2 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,336.7 May 28 26,336.7 May 28 -- -- -15,530.8 Total 493,641.9 493,641.9 0.0 0.00% 92,741.2 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)