(Corrects production figure to include annual production, not first quarter 2021)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG:

* LONZA GROUP CFO CONFIRMS THAT LONZA FORECASTS THE PRODUCTION OF DRUG SUBSTANCE EQUIVALENT TO 400 MILLION DOSES OF THE MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE PER YEAR ONCE FULLY OPERATIONAL, AND NOT OVER THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021