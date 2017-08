(Refiles to remove extraneous phrase in headline)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - SAIC Motor Corp Ltd

* Says it sold 454,792 cars versus 419,188 year ago in July

* Says it sold 3,629,373 vehicles in Jan-Jul, up 6.1 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2v2HAWj

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)