FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical's units to acquire assets, see capital boost
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 11, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 4 days ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical's units to acquire assets, see capital boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles with additional bullet points, links)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost unit’s capital by 400 million yuan ($60.66 million)

* Says communication unit plans to boost subsidiary’s capital by 400 million yuan

* Says optoelectronic unit plans to buy assets from three tech firms for 270 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hAFchn; bit.ly/2yYXpfL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5938 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.