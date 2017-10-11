REFILE-BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical's units to acquire assets, see capital boost

(Refiles with additional bullet points, links)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost unit’s capital by 400 million yuan ($60.66 million)

* Says communication unit plans to boost subsidiary’s capital by 400 million yuan

* Says optoelectronic unit plans to buy assets from three tech firms for 270 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hAFchn; bit.ly/2yYXpfL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5938 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)