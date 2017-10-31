FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-MediaTek posts Q3 results, unit MStar to transfer smart camera business to subsidiary
October 31, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-BRIEF-MediaTek posts Q3 results, unit MStar to transfer smart camera business to subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say “smart camera business” instead of “smart business business” in headline)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MediaTek Inc

* Says Q3 consolidated revenue at T$63.65 billion ($2.11 billion), up 9.6 percent Q/Q

* Says Q3 consolidated net income at T$5.06 billion

* Says Q3 consolidated gross margin of 36.4 percent, up 1.4 percentage points from previous quarter

* Says unit MStar Semiconductor intends to transfer its smart camera business into its wholly-owned subsidiary Sigmastar Technology Corp

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1640 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
