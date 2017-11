(Refiles with additional link)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 1.2 BILLION YUAN ($181.87 million) IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO FUND PROJECTS

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON NOV 30 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AftjIS; bit.ly/2AifJou Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)