(Refiles to fix typo in “Canada” in headline)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tibet Summit Resources Co Ltd :

* SAYS JOINT COMPANY NEXTVIEW NEW ENERGY LION HONG KONG PLANS TO BUY LITHIUM X ENERGY FOR UP TO C$265 MILLION ($205.84 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jbh2LO Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.2874 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)