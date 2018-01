(Corrects figure second bullet point to 2,872,456 from 2,872,45)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SOLD 283,655 VEHICLES IN DEC VERSUS 278,665 YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT SOLD 2,872,456 VEHICLES IN 2017 VERSUS 3,063,403 YEAR AGO Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CXW0eN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)