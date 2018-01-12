REFILE-BRIEF-ASE's Unit Sells Shares in China's Ping An Insurance and Tencent

(Refiles with complete headline)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc :

* SAYS UNIT UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL SHANGHAI SOLD 1.7 MILLION SHARES IN PING AN INSURANCE FOR 125.4 MILLION YUAN ($19.41 million)

* SAYS UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL SHANGHAI SOLD 320,000 SHARES IN TENCENT FOR HK$140.3 MILLION ($17.93 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EyhfkL; bit.ly/2DnS7xK (Please cut and paste the links onto a browser to read the releases) Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4591 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.8246 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)