Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY ABOUT 21.43 PERCENT STAKE IN A HOSPITAL IN FOSHAN FOR 749.99 MILLION YUAN ($118.51 million)

* SAYS IT WILL OWN ABOUT 85.43 PERCENT STAKE IN THE HOSPITAL AFTER TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EXMAyK Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3283 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)