March 15 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp:

* SAYS IT RETURNS TO NET PROFIT OF 4.57 BILLION YUAN ($723.59 million) IN 2017 VERSUS NET LOSS OF 2.36 BILLION YUAN YEAR AGO Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GweRxd; bit.ly/2FCo4qf Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3157 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)