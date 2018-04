(Refiles with links)

April 16 (Reuters) - Weifu High-Technology Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 53.8 PERCENT Y/Y AT 2.6 BILLION YUAN ($414.12 million)

* SAYS UNIT SCRAPS PLAN TO SET UP BUYOUT FUND WITH PARTNER Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2H3aY6c; bit.ly/2IYjz6Q Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2784 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)