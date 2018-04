(Refiles to add more bullet points, link)

April 25 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp:

* SAYS IT WILL DELAY 2018 Q1 REPORT RELEASE DATE

* SAYS COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED TO TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS OVER U.S. BAN ON SALES

* SAYS A-SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED

* SAYS IT WILL HOLD SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON MAY 11 IN ITS SHENZHEN HEADQUARTER