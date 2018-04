(Corrects spelling of Ingram in headline)

April 28 (Reuters) - HNA Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 155.2 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS IT PLANS TO APPLY FOR FINANCING FOR UP TO 8.0 BILLION YUAN ($1.26 billion) IN 2018

* SAYS INGRAM MICRO INC AND UNITS PLAN TO APPLY FOR FINANCING FOR UP TO $4.0 BILLION

* SAYS GCL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PLANS TO APPLY FOR FINANCING FOR UP TO $2.0 BILLION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HC5MTh; bit.ly/2HDVSAA Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3325 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)