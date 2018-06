(Refiles with additional bullet point, link)

June 26 (Reuters) - Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL ITS PHARMACEUTICAL FIRM FOR AT LEAST 889.9 MILLION YUAN ($135.41 million)

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO BRING IN STRATEGIC INVESTOR Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tCpOHt; bit.ly/2Kom7MK Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5719 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)