June 26 (Reuters) - Jinzhou Jixiang Moly Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 8 PERCENT STAKE IN BAIDU’S NETWORK TECHNOLOGY FIRM FOR 96.0 MILLION YUAN ($14.61 million)

* SAYS IT EXPECTS H1 NET PROFIT TO RISE 245-311 PCT Y/Y TO 210-250 MLN YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2MltogP; bit.ly/2yKGq5n Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5697 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)