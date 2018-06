(Refiles with links)

June 25 (Reuters) - Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 96.83 PERCENT STAKE IN WANDA MEDIA FOR 11.6 BILLION YUAN VIA CASH, SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS TRADING IN SHARES REMAINS SUSPENDED