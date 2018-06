(Refiles with additional bullet point and link)

June 25 (Reuters) - Eastern Pioneer Driving School Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNITS HAVE WON LAND AUCTIONS FOR A COMBINED 773.6 MILLION YUAN ($118.38 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY BACK COMPANY SHARES BY UP TO 300 MLN YUAN WITHIN SIX MONTHS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2KniQ3e; bit.ly/2tCuL2X Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5348 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)