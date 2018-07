REFILE-BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical To Invest 1.4 Billion Yuan In Health Industry Park Project

(Refiles brief to add bullet points, links)

July 2 (Reuters) - Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 1.4 BILLION YUAN ($210.18 million) IN HEALTH INDUSTRY PARK PROJECT

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 2.8 BLN YUAN IN ONLINE PHARMACY PROJECT

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 1.6 BLN YUAN IN CHINESE HERB PROJECT

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 7.7 BLN YUAN IN SMART PHARMACY PROJECT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tUCXvF; bit.ly/2IM48xV; bit.ly/2NhtzuU; bit.ly/2IOljyS Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6610 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)