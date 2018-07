REFILE-BRIEF-Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology And Units Do Not Produce Vaccines For Humans, Clarifying Reports

(Refiles with additional bullet point)

July 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AND UNITS DO NOT PRODUCE AND SELL ANY VACCINES FOR HUMANS, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS

* SAYS IT MAINLY PRODUCES AND SELLS VACCINES FOR ANIMALS, COMPANY’S OPERATIONS ARE CURRENTLY STABLE

* SAYS ITS NEWLY SET UP BIO-TECH JV, WHICH FOCUSES ON R&D ON VACCINES FOR HUMANS, HAS NOT STARTED OPERATION AND WILL NOT BE INVOLVED IN PRODUCT SALES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uHhozT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)