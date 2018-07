(Refiles to add Jinming Machinery link)

July 30 (Reuters) - Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH GUANGDONG JINMING MACHINERY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2LxQpRQ; bit.ly/2OuAGk7 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)